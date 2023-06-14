What’s Going Around: Ticks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are filled with beautiful trails and scenic areas to explore but with the awe-inspiring views, comes a harder danger to see.

“You usually won’t feel it,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant with Mercy. “that’s the craziness about a tick, oftentimes we don’t feel anything, it’s usually not itchy like a mosquito bite.”

Griessel said they are treating a lot of patients right now for tick bites.

“Wen we look at tick bites, what I tell my patients is that most ticks are harmless,” said Griessel. “They will not bother us at all. Some can cause an allergic reaction, just as some kids or adults get bit with by a mosquito, or a bee, and they swell up. Then there’s those rare ticks that obviously can cause us to have some sort of tickborne illness, whether that be Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.”

Griessel said the first step is to properly remove the tick from your skin.

“I’m simply taking tweezers and getting as close to the skin as possible because the key thing is to get the head removed,” said Griessel. “Grabbing it and doing a strong yank usually will remove the head. Ticks have eight legs, so most of the time you can see that you’ve gotten the entire tick out.”

Griessel said you need to act fast if you find a tick on you.

“If you can get a tick off within 24 hours, you’re probably okay,” said Griessel. “You may have a little bit of a localized reaction. If you start to have some of those systemic symptoms: fever, body aches, neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, or just not feeling right, those are the times when you need to go see care.”

Griessel said prevention is key.

”So ideally, long sleeves, long pants, walking in the middle of a trail, and obviously staying away from the brush,” said Griessel. “Ticks like to be in grasses and shrubs and trees. If we can protect ourselves by wearing some sort of tick repellent with DEET, and then really the key thing is afterwards is stripping down and doing a full body check.”

In other part of the Ozarks, physicians at Lake Regional Health Systems are continuing to see seasonal allergies, sinusitis, outdoor-related injuries, plenty of pink eye, and strep throat seems to be declining. In Bolivar at Citizens Memorial Hospital, physicians are seeing cases of coughs, acute respiratory infections and acute pharyngitis (sore throat).

ail digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.