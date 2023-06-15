Arkansas Supreme Court lifts order blocking governor’s education overhaul

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs an education overhaul bill into law on March...
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs an education overhaul bill into law on March 8, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A new lawsuit filed Monday, May 8, 2023, says the Arkansas Board of Education improperly voted to let a nonprofit charter schools organization manage a school district because a new law allowing such contracts has not yet taken effect. The suit challenges the Arkansas LEARNS Act that Sanders signed into law in March. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a judge’s ruling that temporarily blocked the state from enforcing Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul as the legal challenge continues.

In their 5-2 ruling, the court’s majority said the law’s opponents failed to prove the “irreparable harm” that would be caused if the law remained in effect. The plan creates a new school voucher program, raises minimum teacher salaries and places restrictions on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity before 5th grade.

The justices stopped short of addressing the argument by the law’s opponents that the Legislature didn’t follow correct procedures for the measure to take effect immediately.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a huge win for parents, teachers, and most importantly – our kids,” Sanders said in a statement.

The law is being challenged by opponents of a contract approved under the law for a charter school group to run an east Arkansas school district. A hearing is set for Tuesday before the Pulaski County judge who issued the temporary order last month.

“While the plaintiffs are understandably frustrated that today’s ruling diminishes the severity of the harm caused by the state’s unconstitutional actions, the plaintiffs remain confident that they will prevail in the end,” Ali Noland, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

Sanders, a Republican who took office in January, called the law her top priority during this year’s legislative session.

Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin said that because of Thursday’s ruling state education officials “can immediately resume planning to provide teachers higher salaries and maternity leave, make schools safer for our children, and enable the most vulnerable children to obtain the education they deserve.”

Opponents of the contract have argued the the Legislature violated the Arkansas Constitution by not voting separately on the “emergency clause” that allows the law to take effect immediately. Without that clause, the law wouldn’t take effect until Aug. 1.

Though they sidestepped that issue, members of the court’s majority signaled they’re unlikely to support blocking the law if the case comes back. In separate opinions, three of the court’s justices said ruling on whether the Legislature followed the correct procedures would overstep their authority.

“The only way to decide this issue would be to pass judgment on the legislative branch’s internal procedural method of recording votes,” Justice Rhonda Wood wrote. “This is not our role.”

A fourth justice cited a 2018 ruling by the court that has limited lawsuits against the state.

The two justices who dissented said they agreed with the Pulaski County judge that opponents had shown they were likely to succeed with their claims.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 die in head-on crash in Camden County, Mo.
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Investigators identify suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.
With plenty of sun today, temperatures will warm into the middle (and perhaps upper) 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up through Saturday
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Brazilian Limeade
Taste of the Ozarks: Brazilian Limeade
Taste of the Ozarks: Brazilian Limeade
Courtesy: Southwest Missouri Humane Society
Southwest Missouri Humane Society reports parvo cases among puppies
Southwest Missouri Humane Society reports parvo cases among puppies