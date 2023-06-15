Camden County first responders warning people not to disrupt active scene

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County firefighters say the are frustrated as they say people trying to get photos and video of a deadly crash got in their way.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 86-year-old man crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a woman driving the opposite way. Both of them died at the scene. It happened on U.S. 54 near Macks Creek.

“As first responders were trying to help, they say people taking video and pictures got in the way,” said Captain Zach O’Daniel.

Captain O’Daniel was one of the firefighters working on Wednesday. He had to step in and tell one man to leave.

“I asked him a few times to leave the scene. He did not. He proceeded to get closer to the scene and video the victim. I started interfering with our operations. So I asked him in a more strict manner to leave the scene,” said Captain O’ Daniel.

Deputies escorted him away.

”When the bystanders start getting involved and trying to help, it just creates more of a problem for us,” said Captain O’ Daniel.

Sergeant Scott Hines says it comes down to respect.

“People need to remember that there needs to be a certain level of respect, not only for the privacy of the persons involved but for the safety of the officers, the deputies, the troopers, the firefighters, the emergency medical personnel, who are all on the scene, volunteers who are coming in to help,” said Sergeant Hines.

Members of the media usually know the rules, but others may not.

”The difference between the media and just a normal civilian coming up to the scene is the media generally knows where they can and can’t be, and we know them, and they know us, and they try to stay out of our ways. They usually don’t come up into our scenes without speaking with Incident Command or a Chief on the scene,” said Captain O’ Daniel.

“Even though members of the media might come by and they might want to collect their video, they might want to collect their photographs. That’s no problem. Do so from a distance where it’s safe,” said Sgt. Hines.

When coming up on a scene, it is the law to listen to first responders. While you might have questions, they want you to be safe.

“That’s understandable because it’s curiosity, but the reality is that that can put a lot of folks in danger,” said Sgt. Hines.

