CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog chases away bear in family’s front yard

A dog was caught on camera fending off a young black bear in his family's front yard in Minnesota. (WCCO, GEVASHIA SIBELL, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINO LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) - A dog was caught on camera fending off a young black bear in his family’s front yard in Minnesota.

“I was in the backyard watering the grass and plants,” Gevashia Sibell said. “That’s when I saw the black bear, and Max was like five feet away from it, and I was so scared.”

Sibell witnessed her dog Max fending off a 3-foot-tall bear.

“Oh my gosh, my heart just like sunk. I was like, Max was going to get hurt,” Sibell said. “I don’t know what to do. Should I call the cops or call my husband? I was just so scared.”

Eventually, Max scared off the bear, and it scurried off into the woods.

“My first time ever seeing a cub or a bear, yeah,” Sibell said.

Sibell and her husband have had Max, a border collie mix, for four years.

“I love Max so much. We’ve had him since he was a puppy, so if anything happened to him, I would just, I don’t know what I would do without him,” Sibell said.

He’s been known to alert the couple to things like deliveries but never this.

“He’s definitely a guard dog,” Sibell said.

Sibell said she’ll let Max play guard dog more often when she goes outside, just in case there’s another interaction with any other wildlife.

“I was just glad that Max was there with me to alert me when I was outside with him,” she said.

Experts said if you encounter a bear, do not run. Instead, you should slowly back away, try to appear non-threatening or scare the bear off with shouts and noises.

