City of Branson, Mo., auctioning items from former White House Theater

The Branson police department will soon have a new home but before they can move in all the old...
The Branson police department will soon have a new home but before they can move in all the old stuff needs to move out. The city is hosting an auction at the White House Theater on Friday, June 16 with all kinds of things to buy.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department will soon have a new home. But they need to get rid of old items inside before the department can move in.

The city is hosting an auction at the White House Theater on Friday, June 16, with all kinds of things to buy. The items include commercial kitchen equipment, theater costumes and decor, and many other miscellaneous items. Once the items are sold, the police department can start taking steps to move into the building.

“Right after the auction, then we’re going to know everything that we’ve sold,” said Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt. “Then we’re going to go out for bid on demolition so that we can tear everything out that we need to tear out to make it a police station.”

The auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. If you plan to purchase, you can start checking in at 8 a.m. If you plan on spending more than $5,000, you need to have a letter of credit from your bank before you start bidding. All the money from the auction will go toward the police department.

“It’s been everybody that we can,” said Chief Schmitt. “It’s been all hands on deck, and they’ve been out here. I have a group of eight Academy graduates that have been here helping us get things lined up today and just things in storage moved out to where they can be seen, everything along those lines. And again, when I say we’re selling everything, all the theater seats, toilets from the restrooms, you know, we’ve got 40-60 toilets in there that I have no use for, so anybody that’s doing a renovation or anything along those lines, it’s all for sale.”

If interested in these items, you can come out Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for a public preview or view online. The auction is at the former White House Theater, 2255 Gretna Road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 die in head-on crash in Camden County, Mo.
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Authorities investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring
High temperatures in the mid 80s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Thursday; Chance for Storms Friday

Latest News

Drug bust in Lebanon, Mo.
Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in a hotel room, storage unit in Lebanon, Mo.
The Nixa community pool is still closed due to an underground leak.
Nixa community pool to be inspected on Thursday after being closed for weeks
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain slides home to score on a double by Jonathan India during the...
Reds homer 3 times in fifth, roll to win and sweep of Royals
U.S. Justice Department shares updates on gun violence efforts; experts in the Ozarks weigh in