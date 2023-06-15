City of Branson, Mo., auctioning items from former White House Theater

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department will soon have a new home. But they need to get rid of old items inside before the department can move in.

The city is hosting an auction at the White House Theater on Friday, June 16, with all kinds of things to buy. The items include commercial kitchen equipment, theater costumes and decor, and many other miscellaneous items. Once the items are sold, the police department can start taking steps to move into the building.

“Right after the auction, then we’re going to know everything that we’ve sold,” said Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt. “Then we’re going to go out for bid on demolition so that we can tear everything out that we need to tear out to make it a police station.”

The auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. If you plan to purchase, you can start checking in at 8 a.m. If you plan on spending more than $5,000, you need to have a letter of credit from your bank before you start bidding. All the money from the auction will go toward the police department.

“It’s been everybody that we can,” said Chief Schmitt. “It’s been all hands on deck, and they’ve been out here. I have a group of eight Academy graduates that have been here helping us get things lined up today and just things in storage moved out to where they can be seen, everything along those lines. And again, when I say we’re selling everything, all the theater seats, toilets from the restrooms, you know, we’ve got 40-60 toilets in there that I have no use for, so anybody that’s doing a renovation or anything along those lines, it’s all for sale.”

If interested in these items, you can come out Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for a public preview or view online. The auction is at the former White House Theater, 2255 Gretna Road.

