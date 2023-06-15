City of West Plains, Mo., issues precautionary boil water order

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains issued a precautionary boil water order because of potential bacteria in the water.

The city’s utility director, Shayne Eades, said a controller malfunction caused particles to spike. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recommended the boil order for the city. The city will lift the order when tests for two straight days return bacteria-free samples.

The following steps need to be taken:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes before use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation, and brushing teeth.

2. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Note: Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking (approximately 110 degrees).

