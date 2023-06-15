Crews locate cause of leak in Nixa, Mo., city pool

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Crews located the cause of a leak at the Nixa city swimming pool.

The leak originated from a pipe about eight feet under the concrete pool deck. The leak caused the pool to lose 75,000 gallons of water per day.

The Nixa Parks Department hopes to have the pool back open for the rest of the summer as soon as possible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.