Family members express disgust after man’s body parts were reportedly stolen, sold by morgue manager

A New Hampshire family learned their dad's remains were stolen and sold online. (Source: WBZ/PAULA PELTONAVICH/CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WBZ) – Family members said they are devastated after learning their dad’s remains were stolen and sold online.

Prosecutors say the manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School took the body parts of several people and sold them for tens of thousands of dollars, leaving the families who donated their loved ones’ bodies in shock.

A phone call with Harvard brought this family devastating news. Pieces of Nick Pichowicz were likely sold on the black market.

“I can’t believe that, like what, eyes, I mean, skin. I mean, it’s just disgusting. I don’t even know. I don’t want to know,” said Paula Peltonavich, one of his daughters.

Always a giving man in life, Pichowicz wanted to do the same in death, so the 87-year-old donated his body to the Harvard Medical School for education and research in 2019.

A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts. (WCVB, INSTAGRAM, KATSCREEPYCREATIONS, CNN, Instagram/KatsCreepyCreations)

“I mean, you put them on the highest pedestal and you know, you think Harvard, you know. You think you’re safe,” said Darlene Lynch, one of his daughters.

But now, the family said they believe Pichowicz was the victim of a sickening scheme where federal prosecutors say the manager of Harvard’s morgue stole and sold body parts to make some extra cash.

“I literally wanted to throw up,” Lynch said.

What makes this even harder on the family is that they donated their mom’s body to Harvard back in March after the feds said they believe they shut down the bizarre operation. But still, the family wants her remains back now.

“I just feel bad for everybody that’s been victimized with this. It’s just not right,” Peltonavich said.

A statement from Harvard admits the case is “morally reprehensible” and said the school was “appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus.”

But the family said Harvard still has a ton of explaining to do for the betrayal of their parents.

“They trusted them to do good science work with their body, and then you have this.” Peltonavich said.

As for the culprits in the dark scheme, they’re looking for more than a slap on the wrist.

“I mean, those people need to be punished. They need to be punished. It’s just sick. I can’t even imagine,” Lynch said.

Both daughters have ashes of their dad sent back to them after his body supposedly served its medical purpose.

But with trust in short supply, they now wonder if it’s even him.

“I feel sick to my stomach,” Lynch said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 die in head-on crash in Camden County, Mo.
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Authorities investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.
With plenty of sun today, temperatures will warm into the middle (and perhaps upper) 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up through Saturday
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne among those heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on...
21-year-old solved a Rubik’s Cube in the time it took to read this headline
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families