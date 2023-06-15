Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in a hotel room, storage unit in Lebanon, Mo.

Drug bust in Lebanon, Mo.
Drug bust in Lebanon, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Hartville, another man from Lebanon, and two women from Lebanon are in jail after a drug bust on Sunday.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Lebanon Police Department, and The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of a hotel room in Lebanon. They found approximately five grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of methamphetamine, and four grams of psychedelic mushrooms, items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances, and items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Police and deputies then searched a storage unit in Lebanon. They found 160 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Formal charges against the four suspects are pending.

