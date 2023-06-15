Future child custody cases would default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson may soon sign into law changes judges’ standards to determine a child’s best interest during custody cases.

Under current law , courts are to consider several factors, including “the needs of the child for a frequent, continuing and meaningful relationship with both parents and the ability and willingness of parents to actively perform their functions as mother and father for the needs of the child.”

Should Gov. Parson sign SB35 , courts would be required to presume that equal, or approximately equal, parenting time is the default best situation for a child’s welfare.

Exceptions to the standard include situations wherein the two parents agreed on something other than 50-50 custody or if one proves domestic abuse has occurred. That proof must demonstrate a preponderance of the evidence, the same standard as a civil complaint.

Some opponents to the measure argue that the standard set by the bill is too broad and doesn’t allow courts to determine the nuance of their individual cases, which all differ wildly.

Still, the bill enjoyed healthy bipartisan support in both chambers, passing 114-9 in the House of Representatives and 30-4 in the Senate.

Governor Parson’s office told the news bureau Thursday morning that he had not yet finished reviewing the bill but must decide whether to do so by mid-July.

