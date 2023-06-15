Judge sentences teenager for the death of another teenager in Springfield, Mo.

Keymond Brown/Greene County Jail
Keymond Brown/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Springfield teenager guilty of murder charges in the death of another teenager.

Investigators accused Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile. A judge sentenced Brown to 21 years in prison.

Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic Avenue. Police say Falls was shot in the head. He later died in the hospital. Investigators identified Brown as the shooter through nearby surveillance video.

Because Brown was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he was initially placed in juvenile custody.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 die in head-on crash in Camden County, Mo.
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Investigators identify suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.
Warm today with storm chances this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today and heating up into the weekend
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring

Latest News

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Prosecutor charges man for burglary, fire at Mountain Grove, Mo., church
U.S. Justice Department shares updates on gun violence efforts; experts in the Ozarks weigh in
Warm today with storm chances this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today and heating up into the weekend
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs an education overhaul bill into law on March...
Arkansas Supreme Court lifts order blocking governor’s education overhaul