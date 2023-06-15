Judge sentences teenager for the death of another teenager in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Springfield teenager guilty of murder charges in the death of another teenager.

Investigators accused Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile. A judge sentenced Brown to 21 years in prison.

Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic Avenue. Police say Falls was shot in the head. He later died in the hospital. Investigators identified Brown as the shooter through nearby surveillance video.

Because Brown was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he was initially placed in juvenile custody.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.