Laclede County, Mo., man serving time in prison for murder dies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving 30 years in prison out of Laclede County died at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Shane Norman died on Monday morning. The state will conduct an autopsy to determine Norman’s death.

Norman, of Eldridge, Mo., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County, in November of 2020.

Norman worked for Young at his welding business. Deputies found Young’s body in a creek bed just off Kinfolk Road. Investigators say Young’s head, hands, and feet had been removed. They believe Norman tried to burn the body. The coroner confirmed Young died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The crime lab processed the DNA from a saw found in Young’s truck that Norman had driven.

Norman had been on probation for another crime.

