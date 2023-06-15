MDC to host 3D archery program June 16 in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/MO Dept. of Conservation) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting those interested in learning more about 3D archery to attend a free program from 6 – 8 p.m. on June 16 in West Plains.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191028

“Archery is the skill of using a bow to propel arrows. It can be used in hunting but is also a competitive sport and recreational activity. Nearly everyone — regardless of age, size, or physical ability — can succeed at archery,” said Samuel Stewart, MDC Conservation Educator, and course instructor.

Participants will learn about archery hunting in Missouri and practice on 3D targets. All equipment will be provided, but you may bring your own bow and arrows. Please wear close-toed shoes and dress for the weather. This program is designed for participants ages 12 and older.

Find more free programs near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Learn more about archery online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AK.

