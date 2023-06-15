Nixa community pool to be inspected on Thursday after being closed for weeks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa community pool has been closed since discovering a significant leak on May 22. Crews have not fixed the leak.

“The leak is in an area we couldn’t access, which means it’s underground somewhere,” Crouse said. “We’ve pinpointed a few areas that are of interest, but we haven’t identified where it is quite yet.”

Crouse said the recreation center did some initial tests to try to determine the location of the leak, but nothing conclusive came from them.

“Then we hired a leak detection company that came last week and did some work,” Crouse said. “They found some areas of interest but had to do further tests, which requires more equipment.”

Crouse said the leak detection company will be back at the Nixa community pool on Thursday morning to hopefully find where exactly the leak is.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a contractor ready to do the work on the pool,” he said. “We just need to tell them what we need done, where to start, and identify what that scope of work will look like for them.”

Crouse said he hopes the pool will be open for at least some of the summer season, but nothing is definite yet. He said the recreation center has estimated the leak caused the pool to lose 50,000-75,000 gallons of water per day.

“The water definitely has an expense, but we don’t have an exact number on how much it costs,” Crouse said. “It’s more the underlying effects that much water could have on the system, what other damage could it cause if we continued to operate that way.”

Nixa residents who use the pool have and will still have to drive to other area pools like Springfield, Ozark, Branson, Republic, and Willard community pools since the Nixa one is still not open.

“In many of those areas, the pools there have very similar rates to what we charge.”

Crouse also said the pool is 21 years old, and that could possibly be an issue since it’s an ‘aging pool,’ but the cause of the leak is still very much up in the air.

He also said they hope to get a contractor in by hopefully next week to get the repair done.

“The community is disappointed, we’re disappointed, we hired staff, everyone was trained,” Crouse said.

According to him, there were around 50 employees hired to work at the pool this summer, but now that is not happening. Crouse did say the employees that wanted to work elsewhere at the recreation center until the pool opens were given other work duties.

The Nixa community pool has been closed for weeks due to an underground leak. (KY3)

A Nixa resident, Crystal Guyear, said she was about to start teaching an aquafit class at the pool before the leak closed it.

“It is disappointing because I’ve lived here for over a decade, and I’ve never been able to teach over here,” Guyear said. “It was going to be really special being able to start that.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

