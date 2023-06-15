The Ozarks has plenty of severe weather- here are tips for protecting your home from wind and hail damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Storms are the norm in the Ozarks. And while there’s nothing you can do about that, you can take some steps to make your home less susceptible to damage from severe weather.

“When you’re looking at things to protect your home from wind and hail, a lot of those materials are going to be things that also help you with energy efficiency,” said Megan Herzog, the Executive Director of the Springfield Contractors Association and a former insurance agent. “So when you talk to whatever contractors you’re using you want to talk about your windows, doors, garage doors, roof, gutters and things like that. Some of those products are going to protect you over time so you don’t have to replace them every time there’s a storm. And it can also help with those utility bills as well.”

When it comes to high winds your roof and windows are key points of entry so those are important areas you should consider upgrading.

“That’s because those are the areas that are going to impact the rest of the house,” Herzog pointed out. “If your windows are low-grade they can give access to wind and a lot of time that will give access to water. The same thing for your roof. If you’re missing shingles or have major problems with your roof, you could be introducing water into your home too. What you really want to think about is the type of shingles you want. Different shingles are going to be able to withstand different types of wind and hail. You may not need to buy the most expensive shingles but make sure you’re looking at the storm-grade because the higher the rating the more likely it’s going to be O.K. the next time you get hit by a storm. Another option that we have in this area is to use metal for roofing. That’s really going to withstand storms. Some of the insurance companies actually offer discounts if you upgrade to metal.”

Looking at wind-rated garage doors can also help since high winds can push through the garage and build up pressure from the inside-out to the roof causing structural damage. The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, a non-profit that researches such products, says to look for labels on your garage door that show if it is wind-rated for your area.

You also should trim trees that could be a danger during high winds.

“Consider where is it going to fall if it gets hit by a tornado or lightning,” Herzog said. “Is it going to land on your home? Is it close to your utility lines? By looking at that and doing some preventive measures with trimming, it can make a big difference.”

When it comes to hail protection, using steel gutters and downspouts instead of aluminum or vinyl is preferable and it’s also a good idea to install protective screens around your home’s air conditioning unit.

“It not only prevents debris from hitting it but it also protects them from theft,” Herzog pointed out since some air conditioners have copper pipes.

And if your house is damaged by a major weather event, make sure you’re careful when getting bids and hiring contractors.

“Get recommendations or check with the Better Business Bureau and always get at least a couple of different bids to make sure you’re on the right cost-path,” Herzog said. “It is important to be aware that there are companies that will travel to a town only because there was a storm. So if you are going to hire somebody who knocked on your door, make sure you do your research and find somebody who is going to be there for you if something happens.”

