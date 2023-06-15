Prosecutor charges man for burglary, fire at Mountain Grove, Mo., church

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County prosecutor filed charges against a man arrested for setting fire to a Mountain Grove church.

James Hopkins III faces two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of arson. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Southside Baptist Church on June 10 around 6:30 p.m. The fire quickly damaged the church’s roof. The Mountain Grove fire chief says the Missouri State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.

Investigators say they found several items taken from the church in Hopkins’ possession.

