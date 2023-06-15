A recent Springfield housing study provides insight into housing conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A second housing study in the city of Springfield -- is offering insight into the city’s current housing conditions.

It’s providing city planners with an idea of where to direct the resources to improve neighborhoods.

City planner Bob Jones asked, “What’s the status now? Where can we go from there?”

These are some questions officials in Springfield are hoping to answer as another housing study wraps up.

Jones asked, “In your neighborhood, in this part of town, what’s available? What could be done there? What’s possible?”

The city has teamed up with consulting firm APD Urban Planning Management for a series of housing surveys and studies aimed at improving the quality of life in Springfield.

February’s effort took a look at nearly 48,000 structures to gather data geared at giving city planners a closer look at the needs of the community.

Through the process, the survey found:

97% of all housing structures are occupied.

Only 77% of all housing is in good condition.

21% are in fair to worse condition.

Housing structures in zone one have a broader range of conditions.

Members of the community also weighed in. They listed townhomes, starter homes, and workforce housing as current needs. Along with a weakness of ineffective landlords, unaffordable housing, and dwellings that are vacant and run down.

“This survey is an important piece for the city’s plan for quality of place, a foundation for any future development, a foundation for where we could go in the future,” said Jones.

This is just one of many studies and surveys the city plans to use to better direct the resources needed to revitalize the city one neighborhood at a time.

“It’s just one little piece of the puzzle. It will make families feel like they’ve got a higher quality place to live,” said Jones.

Additional information on the recent study’s results along with more opportunities to be a part of the process can be found here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.