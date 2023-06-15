Southwest Missouri Humane Society reports parvo cases among puppies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri reports several cases of puppies sick with parvo.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus. Unvaccinated puppies younger than four months old face danger when the virus is contracted. are the most in danger.

Workers at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society say the puppies appeared healthy when surrendered. One puppy has died. They say it seems most are improving with care.

Veterinarians say vaccinating your pet is the best defense against deadly diseases like parvo. The next monthly low-cost vaccination clinic is this Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the shelter on West Norton Road in Springfield.

