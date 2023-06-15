Springfield city engineers explain road construction delays on North National Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Road construction on North National Avenue at Bonaire Drive is expected to be done by mid-July.

City engineers said the delay is from buying an additional right away, and specific supplies are hard to find.

Engineers said they needed six to eight-foot diameter pipes.

They said these are hard to find. It has taken them months to look for. Engineers wanted the project done in May, but the parts weren’t available.

Neighbor, Janet Chandler, said the delays are enough.

“It’s lasted a long time. It’s a delay that has happened for months,” said Chandler. “I don’t know what they’re doing.”

Some neighbors are confused about what the city has been doing. Krik Juranas works with Springfield Public Works and said there was a stormwater pipe issue.

“We found that the box culvert had deteriorated. Its foundation had deteriorated over the years,” said Juranas.

He said under the road were damaged stormwater parts, and the pipes they need are basically unavailable.

The hard-to-find pipes were supposed to channel water. Juranas said now they have to improvise.

“We’re going to build a stacked concrete block wall on each side, and that’ll act to funnel the water into the pipe so that there’s a smooth flow,” said Juranas. “It drains the area sufficiently.”

Juranas said this project wasn’t planned.

Crews were working in the area and noticed the erosion and old foundation.

Chandler just wants the detours to be over.

“I know they need to fix it,” said Chandler. “But it’s just got to be done.”

Juranas said people may have seen crews haven’t been working on it a lot over the past few weeks.

He said they don’t like the wait but appreciate everyone’s patience.

“We understand their frustration, especially over probably in the last three to four weeks where they haven’t seen a lot of activity,” said Juranas. “We’ve been looking all over within five states to find some of these materials.”

