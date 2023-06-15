Taste of the Ozarks: Brazilian Limeade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a cool and refreshing drink for the summer.

Brazilian Limeade:

Ingredients:

16 lime quartered

4 cups water

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

3 cups of ice

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp salt

In a blender, add the water and limes. Blend on high for two minutes or until the limes are completely blended. Strain the mixture to remove any remaining lime pieces. Add liquid back into the blender and add sweetened condensed milk and ice. Blend again. Combine the sugar and salt on a plate. Wet rims of glasses with water or a lime wedge and coat with sugar and salt mixture. Pour limeade into rimmed glasses.

The recipe serves 6-8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.