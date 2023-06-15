Taste of the Ozarks: Brazilian Limeade

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a cool and refreshing drink for the summer.

Brazilian Limeade:

Ingredients:

  • 16 lime quartered
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 can of sweetened condensed milk
  • 3 cups of ice
  • 3 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp salt

In a blender, add the water and limes.  Blend on high for two minutes or until the limes are completely blended. Strain the mixture to remove any remaining lime pieces. Add liquid back into the blender and add sweetened condensed milk and ice. Blend again. Combine the sugar and salt on a plate. Wet rims of glasses with water or a lime wedge and coat with sugar and salt mixture. Pour limeade into rimmed glasses. 

The recipe serves 6-8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 die in head-on crash in Camden County, Mo.
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Investigators identify suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.
With plenty of sun today, temperatures will warm into the middle (and perhaps upper) 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up through Saturday
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Brazilian Limeade
Taste of the Ozarks: Sun-dried Tomato Orzo Pasta
Taste of the Ozarks: Sun-dried Tomato Orzo Pasta
Taste of the Ozarks: Sun-dried Tomato Orzo Pasta
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek loaded toast