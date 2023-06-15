U.S. Justice Department shares updates on gun violence efforts; experts in the Ozarks weigh in

(Springfield Police)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Justice Department expanded background checks for juveniles and added restrictions on firearm purchases by people convicted of domestic violence.

The FBI says expanding juvenile background checks kept nearly 1,000 firearms out of the hands of criminals. The owner of Cherokee Firearms in Springfield says it has not had to turn anyone away so far.

“A lot of the 18-20-year-olds that come in are not aware of it, said Debbie Newman, Cherokee Firearms. “They’re surprised that they’re not going to be able to walk out that day with their firearm.”

Federal law enforcement leaders met Wednesday to address gun violence. They say the FBI helped stop 200 transactions and kept nearly 1,000 firearms out of the hands of criminals.

”It allows the ATF to catch some juveniles that maybe shouldn’t have been done because of something that’s happened,” said Newman.

The Department of Justice also addressed firearms restrictions for those convicted of domestic violence crimes.

Last August, the FBI added a “dating relationship” definition into its background check system and trained prosecutors and law enforcement in October.

”It’s really important that when legislatures are writing these types of policies and laws that they do consider there are all types of relationships that are impacted by domestic violence,” said Brandi Bartel, Victim Center. ”I hope that that will mean that more victims are protected by some of the restrictions.”

For resources offered by the Victim Center, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in a crash near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
High temperatures in the mid 80s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Thursday; Chance for Storms Friday
Courtesy: Aurora Police Department
Aurora police arrest man suspected of using counterfeit money at two businesses

Latest News

house
A recent Springfield housing study provides insight into housing conditions
High temperatures in the mid 80s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Thursday; Chance for Storms Friday
It's called Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS) and can be quite severe.
Springfield-Greene County health leaders warn of increase in tick-borne illness
Former President Donald Trump
Top Missouri GOP leaders maintain support for fmr. President Trump amid federal indictment