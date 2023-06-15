U.S. Justice Department shares updates on gun violence efforts; experts in the Ozarks weigh in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Justice Department expanded background checks for juveniles and added restrictions on firearm purchases by people convicted of domestic violence.

The FBI says expanding juvenile background checks kept nearly 1,000 firearms out of the hands of criminals. The owner of Cherokee Firearms in Springfield says it has not had to turn anyone away so far.

“A lot of the 18-20-year-olds that come in are not aware of it, said Debbie Newman, Cherokee Firearms. “They’re surprised that they’re not going to be able to walk out that day with their firearm.”

Federal law enforcement leaders met Wednesday to address gun violence. They say the FBI helped stop 200 transactions and kept nearly 1,000 firearms out of the hands of criminals.

”It allows the ATF to catch some juveniles that maybe shouldn’t have been done because of something that’s happened,” said Newman.

The Department of Justice also addressed firearms restrictions for those convicted of domestic violence crimes.

Last August, the FBI added a “dating relationship” definition into its background check system and trained prosecutors and law enforcement in October.

”It’s really important that when legislatures are writing these types of policies and laws that they do consider there are all types of relationships that are impacted by domestic violence,” said Brandi Bartel, Victim Center. ”I hope that that will mean that more victims are protected by some of the restrictions.”

