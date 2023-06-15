USDA asks unpaid cattle farmers at Sarcoxie, Mo., livestock sale barn to file a claim

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The USDA is asking livestock producers who recently sold animals at Schubert Livestock Sales, LLC, and did not get paid to file a claim.

The USDA says there is a concern Schubert Livestock Sales, LLC, in Sarcoxie, Mo., has not fulfilled the obligation to pay producers selling livestock at their auction facility. Producers not paid for livestock have 60 days from the sale date to file a claim against the bond. This includes non-sufficient funds checks.

The claim form is available online, as are submission instructions. Contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division at (573) 751- 3377.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

