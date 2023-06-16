Driver falls asleep, leading to box truck crash on I-44 in Springfield Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A box truck driver survives a violent crash in Springfield Friday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m., when the driver of the box truck fell asleep. The truck hit a guardrail, then flipped and stopped on its roof in the median of the eastbound lanes on I-44. It all happened just east of the exit for Kansas Expressway.

A crew with MoDOT responded and called in a tow company to get help clearing the crash.

Officers say no other vehicles were involved, and the driver of the truck was not hurt.

