FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm this weekend with storm chances to watch

Good Friday afternoon, everyone. We’re starting off another weekend in the Ozarks with areas of clouds and some scattered rain early this afternoon. It’s all due to our changing weather setup that will leave us unsettled at times this weekend. The surface map shows our next cold front stretching from the Dakotas back into the southern Rockies. That will head our way late Saturday and into Sunday. Today’s weather is driven by a cut-off upper-level low drifting over the Ozarks.

Cold front out west heads in this weekend (KY3)

Upper-level wave driving our weather today (KY3)

With that overhead, FutureCast sticks with our thoughts that partly to mostly cloudy skies will be prevalent across much of the Ozarks for the rest of today. Plus, we’ll see additional scattered showers and t-storms for parts of the southern Ozarks through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. We can’t rule out some strong storms with a little hail and wind along with some heavy rainfall.

Scattered t-storms for some through the day (KY3)

After that activity dies down by sunset, we’ll have mostly clear skies return for Saturday morning. That will lead us to a dry day under partly to mostly sunny skies across the Ozarks. Even with temperatures trending warmer for Saturday, outdoor plans during the day and early evening hours look good to go!

Dry with a good deal of sunshine Saturday (KY3)

Then, the focus will shift to storm chances late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A level 1 to 2 risk for severe weather covers the Ozarks for that timeframe. That will be due to storms coming in from the west with a wind and hail threat.

Watching a severe threat late Saturday & early Sunday (KY3)

After the storms get going across central Kansas and central Oklahoma Saturday evening, they’ll start to approach the far western Ozarks by 10 or 11 o’clock Saturday night. As they come in, they’ll have a chance to produce some wind gusts up to 65 mph and some large hail just over the size of quarters. Since wind shear doesn’t look too impressive and some low-level dry air will force these storms to have a higher base, the tornado threat looks very low. Still, we’ll watch these storms come in and gradually weaken through early Sunday morning.

Storms will knock on the door late Saturday night (KY3)

Storms to watch early Sunday morning (KY3)

After these storms pass, the storm system will still be around to give us some additional scattered t-storms for parts of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon with more dry time returning by Sunday evening.

Additional scattered t-storms for Father's Day (KY3)

While we wish we didn’t have to deal with severe weather chances this weekend, we’ll take the rain chances on the way. There’s still a decent chance that the rain chances today and with the storms late Saturday and into Sunday could push rain totals between half an inch to 1.5″ for much of the Ozarks. That would be very beneficial to catch up on the much-needed rainfall.

Beneficial rain totals still on the way this weekend (KY3)

As far as temperatures go, areas under more cloud cover and better rain chances today will keep highs close to 80° this afternoon. Everyone else with more dry time should see highs in the lower 80s with maybe a few middle 80s in the northern Ozarks this afternoon.

Lower to middle 80s for this afternoon (KY3)

After lows in the 60s Saturday morning, quiet weather will send highs back into the upper 80s for Saturday afternoon.

Upper 80s Saturday afternoon (KY3)

The clouds and rain chances for Father’s Day will force temperatures down to wrap up the weekend. After a mild start in the middle 60s Sunday morning, highs should top out in the lower 80s for Sunday afternoon.

Clouds & rain keep us below normal for Father's Day (KY3)

That dip in temperatures won’t last long, though. After a cooler than normal Saturday, we’re back to the average high of 86° on Monday. Then, dry weather for much of next week will push highs back into the upper 80s to near 90° across the Ozarks as the summer season begins.

Back into the summer heat next week (KY3)

