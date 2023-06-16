Juneteenth weekend festivities kick off Friday at the Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Juneteenth weekend is kicking off on Friday at the Springfield Art Museum with a Juneteenth “We Are One” celebration.

Joshua Best, the Museum Affairs Officer for Audience Development, said it’s an honor for the museum to host one of the Juneteenth events.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for the museum to connect to our local community,” Best said. “We display work by Black artists all the time. We acquire work by Black artists all the time.”

He also said there would be works by prominent Black artists such as David Driskell, Nick Cave, Robert Pruitt, and more in the “Creating an American Identity” exhibition from noon-5 p.m. There will be free take-home project bags inspired by the famous artist and historian David Driskell, the “father” of African American Art History.

From 5-5:45 p.m., Timmons Hall presents the Live Actors-Living History Tour focused on the Harlem Renaissance through the Museum galleries.

Best said, a live performance of “The Milly Project” will also be held at 6 p.m. The performance is based on a true account of an enslaved woman in Springfield becoming a freed woman. This event is hosted by the NAACP of Springfield in Partnership with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

There will also be a Juneteenth Celebration at the Expo Center on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Mia Jones, the United Community Change Founder and organizer of Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration, said the weekend is about honoring African Americans and recognizing freedom.

“We just want everyone to come out and celebrate freedom,” Jones said. “Whether it’s freedom from slavery, freedom to have the beliefs you want to have, or just being able to be a part of the minority communities within our own community.”

Jones said it’s always great when people come out to the Juneteenth events in support of those who are not always seen. She said volunteers are always needed. If you would like to sign up to volunteer, visit the United Community Change Facebook page.

The Juneteenth events will continue Sunday and Monday. Everything is free except for the Nappy Roots concert on Sunday. Click here for a complete list of dates and times for all the Juneteenth festivities this weekend.

