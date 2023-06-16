Laclede County leaders hang USA flag to honor Flag Day

Laclede County USA flag
Laclede County USA flag(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County hung a USA flag on Thursday morning to honor the United States.

This tradition has been going on for at least seven years.

“It became a tradition. As tradition goes, we just love to waive Old Glory down at the courthouse. We said respectfully because it’s our flag. You know, it’s something that we all should be able to rally around,” said Commissioner Darrell Pollock.

The Lebanon Fire Department assisted with putting up the flag using their ladder truck. Everyone in attendance was able to hold the flag as chaplains prayed over the flag.

The flag will stay up through July 4 at the Laclede County Courthouse.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Investigators identify suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.
2 die in head-on crash in Camden County, Mo.
High temperatures Friday will climb back into the mid to upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of Warmth Ahead
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
On April 25, 2022, Eric Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport...
Judge sentences Ozarks man for his role in multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring

Latest News

High temperatures Friday will climb back into the mid to upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of Warmth Ahead
Future child custody cases would default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
Future child custody cases would default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
Whether it's hail or high winds, there are some steps you can take to improve your home's...
The Ozarks has plenty of severe weather; tips for protecting your home from wind and hail damage