Laclede County leaders hang USA flag to honor Flag Day

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County hung a USA flag on Thursday morning to honor the United States.

This tradition has been going on for at least seven years.

“It became a tradition. As tradition goes, we just love to waive Old Glory down at the courthouse. We said respectfully because it’s our flag. You know, it’s something that we all should be able to rally around,” said Commissioner Darrell Pollock.

The Lebanon Fire Department assisted with putting up the flag using their ladder truck. Everyone in attendance was able to hold the flag as chaplains prayed over the flag.

The flag will stay up through July 4 at the Laclede County Courthouse.

