Little Rock police investigate after deadly shooting behind Ronald McDonald House

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead early Friday morning.

According to our content partner KARK, police responded to shots fired at around 3 a.m. behind the Ronald McDonald House.

A spokesperson for The Ronald McDonald House stated that the victim in the case was staying there when the shooting took place.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot, and later died from his injuries.

The CEO of The Ronald McDonald House, Janell Mason, stated that the “health and wellbeing of the families” staying there was the organization’s top priority.

“Our hearts are broken for this family and the tragedy that has occurred,” Mason stated, “The health and wellbeing of the families we serve is our top priority at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. We remain focused on providing support to all our guest families staying with us while their child receives critical medical care at the nearby hospitals in Little Rock. We will continue to support this family in every way possible and grieve with them.”

For more information on this developing story, visit KARK’s website.

