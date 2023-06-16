Merriam Woods city leader explain whats next, after ex-police chief faces felony charges

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - Merriam Woods former police chief is facing criminal charges. Nathan Lewis faces three felony counts, including two counts of stealing and one forgery.

Merriam Woods city attorney, Joe Allen, said city leaders were surprised.

“Anyone could assume that there’s a feeling of betrayal when you put someone in a position of trust that a law enforcement officer has,” said Allen.

Allen said the city found out from looking at their finances.

“The city found out that he was making unauthorized transactions on a credit card and taking certain items from the city,” said Allen.

Allen said he has known Lewis for over a year.

“Very nice guy,” said Allen. “Surprised that any person would, would do something dishonest like that.”

Investigators say after Lewis was fired, they were cleaning out his stuff. Court documents show investigators found a laser radar, fingerprint scanner, and a shotgun in his patrol car.

All of this was confirmed stolen from his previous police station, Velda City Police Department.

“Any criminal charge is serious,” said Allen. “We certainly would like to see, justice done.”

Investigator said Lewis forged city leaders’ signatures on a new car purchase, selling it to himself for $100. The car is worth $12,000-$15,000.

The car was seized by Taney and Christian Counties deputies at Lewis’s home. Allen said the community may be confused, but trust the system.

“Cooperate and any way that we’re asked, do anything that we’re asked to do by law enforcement or the prosecuting attorney,” said Allen. “Let the justice system play out as it will.”

His next scheduled court date is at the beginning of August.

