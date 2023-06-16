Nixa Fire Protection District hosting Front Porch Fridays to create a sense of community

Nixa Fire Protection District
Nixa Fire Protection District(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Fire Protection District is hosting Front Porch Fridays to bring the community together and introduce them to the firefighters and stations.

According to Assistant Chief Whitney Weaver, these nights are all about building community.

“There was a time in the communities where everyone sat on their front porch. That’s just the way they socialized and met with each other, and so we wanted to bring that back in the sense of having people come back to the fire station and having those nights that the doors are open,” Weaver said.

Front Porch Fridays take place every Friday as long as the fire station doors are open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can visit one of three locations: Station 1 at 711 N. Main, Station 2 at 301 S. Nicholas, or Station 5 at 1295 W. Guin.

Families can meet the firefighters, get a tour of the station and trucks, and even learn fire safety tips. Some businesses are also partnering with the fire station to give out free coupons and other things during Front Porch Fridays.

Weaver says he hopes these events build trust with the community.

“These are people you can trust, and if something’s going wrong you can always go to them and you know, in an emergency, we’re the folks that are going to show up and we want that trust with those kids and adults and stuff when we show up,” said Weaver.

The Nixa Fire Protection District will also post updates about Front Porch Fridays on its Facebook, you can check that out here.

