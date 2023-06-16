Officers investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after being shot in south Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers received a call for shots fired in the 3400 block of S Virginia Avenue at around 11 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Officials say he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Officers say they are speaking with witnesses to gather information on a suspect, and learn more about what happened. No arrests have been made at this time. Officials don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

This is breaking news. We will bring you the latest as we learn more.

