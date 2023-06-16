Osage Beach police officer recovering after being hit by a drunk driver

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - An Osage Beach police officer is recovering at home after being hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver Friday morning.

Jesse Lee Koenigsfeld is charged with DWI causing physical injury to emergency personnel. Police say he was driving the wrong way near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he crashed into the officer’s car.

”As he approached a bridge, he observed a vehicle coming at him head-on. He turned his lights and siren on, trying to get the attention of the driver of that vehicle. And the vehicle struck his vehicle,” said Lt. Mike O’Day.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol documents, Koenigsfeld had a blood alcohol content of .231 when he was tested. That’s almost three times the legal limit.

Troopers also say Koenigsfeld admitted he was drunk. Lt. O’Day with the Osage Beach Police Department says where the crash happened isn’t an easy place to drive the wrong way.

”That’s a straightaway but to get to that area. You would have had the went on to one of the exit ramps to get to it,” said Lt. O’Day.

Koenigsfeld is in the Camden County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Warm weekend with storm chances to watch
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms Possible Early Sunday
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County, Mo., man serving time in prison for murder dies
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Investigators identify suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.

Latest News

Osage Beach police officer recovering after being hit by a drunk driver
Warm weekend with storm chances to watch
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms Possible Early Sunday
Weekend Juneteenth activities kick off at the Springfield Art Museum
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon receives pin for his service in the war