Osage Beach police officer recovering after being hit by a drunk driver

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - An Osage Beach police officer is recovering at home after being hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver Friday morning.

Jesse Lee Koenigsfeld is charged with DWI causing physical injury to emergency personnel. Police say he was driving the wrong way near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he crashed into the officer’s car.

”As he approached a bridge, he observed a vehicle coming at him head-on. He turned his lights and siren on, trying to get the attention of the driver of that vehicle. And the vehicle struck his vehicle,” said Lt. Mike O’Day.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol documents, Koenigsfeld had a blood alcohol content of .231 when he was tested. That’s almost three times the legal limit.

Troopers also say Koenigsfeld admitted he was drunk. Lt. O’Day with the Osage Beach Police Department says where the crash happened isn’t an easy place to drive the wrong way.

”That’s a straightaway but to get to that area. You would have had the went on to one of the exit ramps to get to it,” said Lt. O’Day.

Koenigsfeld is in the Camden County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

