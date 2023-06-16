Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after being shot in south Springfield Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as Jason Walker, 22, of Springfield, with gunshot wounds.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers received a call for shots fired in the 3400 block of South Virginia Avenue at around 11 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found Walker shot. Officials say he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

According to SPD, the suspect, an 18-year-old man from Springfield, was arrested on Friday and is in the Greene County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Officials don’t believe there is a threat to the community. The case has been presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

