Ready to run it back! Chiefs release training camp schedule for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will head to St. Joseph, Missouri, and Missouri Western State University for the 13th consecutive year for the defending champions’ training camp.

The organization released its camp schedule Friday afternoon, with open practices beginning Sunday, July 23. Camp will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Among the promotional days are Chiefs Alumni Day (Jul. 31), Family Fun Day (Aug. 5) and Military Appreciation Day (Aug. 17).

The schedule can be read below:

Sunday, July 23

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

$5 Admission Fee-Team Autograph Session

Monday, July 24

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to General Public) – Team Autograph Session

Tuesday, July 25

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Wednesday, July 26

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Thursday, July 27

No Practice

Friday, July 28

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Saturday, July 29

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

$5 Admission Fee – NFL Back Together Weekend – Team Autograph Session

Sunday, July 30

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Monday, July 31

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Alumni Day – Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line

Tuesday, Aug. 1

No Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Thursday, Aug. 3

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Friday, Aug. 4

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Saturday, Aug. 5

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Family Fun Day - $5 Admission Fee – Team Autograph Session

Sunday, Aug. 6

No Practice

Monday, Aug. 7

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to General Public) – Team Autograph Session

Thursday, Aug. 10

No Practice

Friday, Aug. 11

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Saturday, Aug. 12

No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13

Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Saints – 12:00 p.m. CT

Monday, Aug. 14

No Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line

Thursday, Aug. 17

Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice

Training camp tickets must be reserved in advance while supplies last here. The free unless noted above tickets can be reserved beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and the general public on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.