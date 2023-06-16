Sertoma Duck Race Festival kicks off Friday night in Ozark, Mo.

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of rubber ducks will make their way down the Finley River in Ozark to raise money for children’s charities.

There is going to be all kinds of family fun happening here this weekend, and it all kicks off this evening. There’s going to be a craft fair, live music, and a hot air balloon glow on Friday.

This is the 22nd year Ozark has put on this festival. In 2022, $70,000 was donated to children’s charities. At $10 per duck, you can buy a chance to win all kinds of prizes, including a new truck, jewelry, and thousands of dollars in gift cards. All to make a difference in kids’ lives.

“This event, particularly this year, has the Children’s Smile Center, Dogwood Ranch, Care to Learn Ozark, and Least of These food pantry as the recipients of all of our hard work this weekend,” said Event Chairman Bradley Jackson.

If you are planning on coming out for the duck race, plan on spending some time parking. There is construction going on in the area, and it may take a while to find a spot. Thousands of people are expected to be at this weekend’s event, and it’s a great opportunity to connect with the community.

“I love walking through the crowd talking to the people looking at the smiles on the kid’s faces as they’re watching the fireworks or watching the Balloon Glow or having fun in the kids,” said Jackson. “It’s just a truly family-friendly event where everybody gets a community comes together and enjoys each other’s company, has a great weekend, and they’re raising money to help children in our community.”

The Sertoma Duck Race starts Friday at 5 p.m. through Saturday night fireworks. For more information, CLICK HERE.

