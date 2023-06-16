St. James teenager killed after drowning in the Meramec River
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from St. James, Missouri has died after a drowning incident in the Meramec River on Friday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 18-year-old Logan Wright was swimming in the Meramec River near Thurman Lake Road around noon.
Wright went under the water and did not resurface.
