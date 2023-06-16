Weekend Juneteenth activities kick off at the Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Juneteenth weekend in the Ozarks, and celebrations began Friday at the Springfield Art Museum.

Children visiting the museum can pick up a Juneteenth-themed gift bag with a project to make their own art, like Black artist David Driskell.

The museum is also hosting the Milly Project performance, a play about a Springfield slave back freed in the Civil War.

”It’s a story about how our freedoms affect each other’s freedoms. It’s told through the lens of Milly Sawyers. Milly was a formally enslaved woman here in Springfield who sued for her freedom and won, years before Dred Scott did,” said Andora Sneed, an actress for The Milly Project.

The rest of the weekend will see other events celebrating Juneteenth in the Ozarks. On Saturday, there’s a parade at Jordan Valley Park at noon, and the Springfield Expo Center will have another celebration starting at 11 a.m.

Monday afternoon is the Juneteenth Freedom Day Music Fest in Founders Park.

