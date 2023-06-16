Weekend Juneteenth activities kick off at the Springfield Art Museum

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Juneteenth weekend in the Ozarks, and celebrations began Friday at the Springfield Art Museum.

Children visiting the museum can pick up a Juneteenth-themed gift bag with a project to make their own art, like Black artist David Driskell.

The museum is also hosting the Milly Project performance, a play about a Springfield slave back freed in the Civil War.

”It’s a story about how our freedoms affect each other’s freedoms. It’s told through the lens of Milly Sawyers. Milly was a formally enslaved woman here in Springfield who sued for her freedom and won, years before Dred Scott did,” said Andora Sneed, an actress for The Milly Project.

The rest of the weekend will see other events celebrating Juneteenth in the Ozarks. On Saturday, there’s a parade at Jordan Valley Park at noon, and the Springfield Expo Center will have another celebration starting at 11 a.m.

Monday afternoon is the Juneteenth Freedom Day Music Fest in Founders Park.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Warm weekend with storm chances to watch
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm this weekend with storm chances to watch
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County, Mo., man serving time in prison for murder dies
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Investigators identify suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.

Latest News

Warm weekend with storm chances to watch
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms Possible Early Sunday
Weekend Juneteenth activities kick off at the Springfield Art Museum
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon receives pin for his service in the war
Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis removed from office.
Merriam Woods city leader explain whats next, after ex-police chief faces felony charges
Merriam Woods city leader explain whats next, after ex-police chief faces felony charges