White House Theatre auction starts process of conversion into Branson Police station

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Another piece of Branson’s entertainment history was put on the auction block Friday as the contents of the former White House Theatre were made available for public bid. It’s the first step in turning the former venue into Branson’s future police station.

“When you say first step that’s probably the biggest understatement of the week,” said Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt. “Our officers have been promised a new police department for over 20 years, and it has never come to fruition for a number of reasons. This is a huge step for us because they finally see movement in the project. And getting everything out of here allows us to take the next step for the demolition of the interior and get it set up the way we need it.”

The City of Branson bought the White House Theatre for $2.5 million, paid for by reserve funds from the half-cent Public Safety sales tax that was passed in 2017.

“As far as I’m aware there’s never been a theatre that’s been converted into a police department,” Schmitt said. “But this 65,000 square feet will give us the ability to effectively and efficiently do our jobs. When I got here, we didn’t even have a women’s locker room and the men’s locker room was pathetic. We have no real good training space. We don’t have a workout facility. Those are all going to be components of the new police department. And since we are like family, I want it to be a home away from home. We want them to be comfortable where they work.”

The White House Theatre’s auction items were wide-ranging from food dishes in the industrial kitchen to balancing dishes used by Chinese acrobats in the last production to play there.

“It has a very rich history,” said Chris Myer of Myer Hospitality in Branson. “It started out as the Charlie Pride Theatre and people like Don Williams, Barbara Fairchild and a lot of entertainers were here. It eventually sold to an international Chinese company.”

“When COVID hit they picked up and went back to China,” Schmitt continued. “I just don’t think it was worth it to them to come back and itemize everything so they just negotiated their inventory into the purchase price. They told us, ‘You get everything in there and do with it what you want.’”

While the exterior will be saved, the interior will undergo extensive renovation which will be done in phases. The budget for the first phase of renovation is $9.5 million as the police department will be located in the front part of the complex. The plans for the auditorium, though, have not yet been decided.

“I have dreams,” Schmitt said. “And that would be for some kind of joint police-fire training academy. This auditorium goes up four stories and that would make a great repelling area. SWAT teams do have to repel at times. Our fire department can do structural collapse-type training. And we would also like to get with some of our area colleges and have a police-fire academy here. We’ve got the room for it. So there’s a ton of potential. It’s just a matter of can we afford it.”

Among those at the auction on Friday was comedian Yakov Smirnoff.

“I came here because I was curious,” he said of the vast collection of items that included many props and costumes from the Chinese acrobats. “This theatre was here through the ‘80′s, ‘90′s and 2000′s with a lot of successful shows.”

“A lot of people think Branson is just country shows,” Myer added. “And we love country shows. But we have performers from all over the world who come here to perform. The White House Theatre was a key part of that. As a taxpayer it’s nice to see the city saving money so if buying this accomplishes that goal I’m all for it. But I’m also a big theatre advocate so it’s sad to see a venue with this rich history go away. But that’s progress.”

Money raised from the auction will go to the police department as there was very little from the White House Theatre’s inventory that Schmitt wanted to keep.

“We saved a fog machine for our active shooter training to simulate going into smoky surroundings,” he said. “We’ve kept shelves and a pallet jack so we can move our ammunition. And there is a big drum gong that I think would be a neat, fun way for our graveyard shift to announce that they’re hitting the street.”

