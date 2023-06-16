WWII veteran in Mount Vernon receives pin for his service in the war

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A World War II veteran received a special pin Friday afternoon for his service in the war.

James Monroe received a medical pin, placard, and a veteran’s bible during the ceremony, and he told many stories of his time in Germany.

James gave a nine-year-old girl rations from his backpack, and the girl’s father offered him a walking stick. This encounter happened just days after his fight in the Battle of the Bulge.

“Here’s a soldier who’s all about the Battle of the Bulge, and the war, and General Patton. Just a few days later, there’s this nine-year-old girl coming out and saying, ‘We’re hungry, do you have any food?’ and he empties his pack for her and her dad. Jim is that kind of guy,” said Chaplain Doug Delp.

James served from 1943 to 1945, in the 101st Airborne and was transferred to the 82nd Airborne.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Warm weekend with storm chances to watch
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm this weekend with storm chances to watch
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County, Mo., man serving time in prison for murder dies
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly...
Investigators identify suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.

Latest News

Weekend Juneteenth activities kick off at the Springfield Art Museum
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon receives pin for his service in the war
Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis removed from office.
Merriam Woods city leader explain whats next, after ex-police chief faces felony charges
Merriam Woods city leader explain whats next, after ex-police chief faces felony charges
Springfield Juneteenth
Weekend Juneteenth activities kick off at the Springfield Art Museum