WWII veteran in Mount Vernon receives pin for his service in the war

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A World War II veteran received a special pin Friday afternoon for his service in the war.

James Monroe received a medical pin, placard, and a veteran’s bible during the ceremony, and he told many stories of his time in Germany.

James gave a nine-year-old girl rations from his backpack, and the girl’s father offered him a walking stick. This encounter happened just days after his fight in the Battle of the Bulge.

“Here’s a soldier who’s all about the Battle of the Bulge, and the war, and General Patton. Just a few days later, there’s this nine-year-old girl coming out and saying, ‘We’re hungry, do you have any food?’ and he empties his pack for her and her dad. Jim is that kind of guy,” said Chaplain Doug Delp.

James served from 1943 to 1945, in the 101st Airborne and was transferred to the 82nd Airborne.

