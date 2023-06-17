David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In an unexpected move, the author of one of the greatest moments in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals has declined his induction into the team’s Hall of Fame.

David Freese, the MVP of the Cardinals’ 2011 World Series Championship, released a statement through the team Saturday detailing his decision to withdraw his candidacy for induction into the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. Freese was slated for induction later this summer after receiving the most votes in the fan vote for this year’s ballot.

“This is something that I have given an extreme amount of thought to, humbly, even before the voting process began,” Freese said in the statement. “I am aware of the impact I had helping the team bring great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship, but this honor means more to me.”

“I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me,” Freese continued in a line that shares his insight on the decision more than any other from the statement. “The Cardinals and the entire city have always had my back in every way. I’m forever grateful to be part of such an amazing organization and fan base then, now and in the future.

“I’m especially sorry to the fans that took the time to cast their votes. Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward.”

The Cardinals plan to move forward with the Hall of Fame Weekend with the inductions of Jose Oquendo and Max Lanier on the weekend of August 18, 2023.

“Although we are disappointed that David has declined to be inducted into our Hall of Fame, we respect his decision and look forward to celebrating his great Cardinals career in other ways going forward,” stated Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “He is always welcome at Busch Stadium.”

