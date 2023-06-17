Elderly Webster County man killed in UTV crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An elderly man from Conway, Missouri, has died after a crash involving a UTV Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 91-year-old James Burgess was driving his John Deere Gator on private property three miles south of Conway.

Burgess was driving his Gator and hit a rope hanging between two trees. He was taken to a Springfield hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 58th fatal crash in 2023.

