Elderly Webster County man killed in UTV crash

Webster County fatal
Webster County fatal(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An elderly man from Conway, Missouri, has died after a crash involving a UTV Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 91-year-old James Burgess was driving his John Deere Gator on private property three miles south of Conway.

Burgess was driving his Gator and hit a rope hanging between two trees. He was taken to a Springfield hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 58th fatal crash in 2023.

