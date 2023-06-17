FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms overnight & additional storm chances for your Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. As advertised, the vast majority of the Ozarks stayed dry today as we also enjoyed a warm afternoon with highs back in the middle to upper 80s. While we stayed quiet today, our storm system out west will shake things up late tonight. At the surface, we still have our cold front out across Kansas. It will fall apart as it approaches the area on Sunday. However, it and the upper-level low coming out of the Rockies will send storms out of Colorado and Kansas into the Ozarks overnight.

Frontal system to our west will help push storms our way tonight (KY3)

Upper-level wave in the Rockies ready to send storms our way (KY3)

With those storms coming at us and our atmosphere just unstable enough, we still have a level 1 to level 2 risk for severe weather across much of the Ozarks for the overnight hours. I will note that the greatest severe threat will stay just southwest of the region while areas from Stockton Lake to Springfield, Marshfield, Ava and West Plains southwest will have the better chance to see some severe weather overnight. As the storms work in, we’ll watch for some large hail and some wind gusts primarily between 60 and 65 mph.

Level 1 to level 2 severe threat in place for southwestern Ozarks overnight (KY3)

Watching a wind & hail threat with overnight storm chances (KY3)

As far as timing goes, we don’t have to worry about those storms sneaking in too early this evening. Enjoy your outdoor plans. The storms out west should start to work into the southwestern Ozarks between midnight and 3 o’clock Sunday morning. On the eastward journey, the storms will be weaker as they approach areas east of U.S. 65 between 3 and 5 o’clock Sunday morning. After 5 o’clock Sunday morning, our severe threat should be coming to an end altogether.

Storms nearing the I-49 corridor by midnight Sunday morning (KY3)

Strong to severe storms move into the western Ozarks between midnight & 3 AM Sunday (KY3)

Overnight batch of storms weakening and moving on after sunrise Sunday (KY3)

While our severe threat should be done after sunrise, the upper-level low coming out of Colorado will pass over the Ozarks through the day. That will keep mostly cloudy skies in place and provide additional scattered showers and some t-storms at times through the day. There will be dry time in between the rain chances and we should have more dry time coming back in by Sunday evening.

Additional scattered t-storms with main upper low at times Sunday (KY3)

Storm chances winding down early Sunday evening (KY3)

Before the rain chances clear out Sunday evening, a good portion of the area still has a decent chance to pick up accumulating rainfall between a quarter of an inch to about 1.5″ on average. As long as all that rain doesn’t come at once, we’ll take it as it will keep the flooding threat fairly low.

Additional rain amounts through Sunday (KY3)

The clouds and rain chances will keep us a bit cooler for Father’s Day, though. After a mild start in the middle 60s Sunday morning, we’ll only see highs top out into the upper 70s with a few spots just touching 80° before sunset.

Mild Sunday morning lined up (KY3)

Stuck in the 70s for Sunday afternoon (KY3)

After a chance for some morning fog on Monday, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the afternoon. After morning lows in the lower to middle 60s, temperatures won’t waste time bouncing back into the middle 80s across the board.

Nice and quiet Monday (KY3)

Back into the middle 80s Monday (KY3)

The upper-level setup for the rest of the week consists of warmer air trying to build in from an upper-level high in northern Mexico and the southern United States. At the same time, we’ll watch the upper-level low over the southeastern United States. By Thursday and next weekend, it could come back toward us just enough to introduce slight rain chances by then.

Pushing warmer with our upper-level setup next week (KY3)

Rain or shine, temperatures will trend back above average for the week ahead.

Feeling like summer the rest of the week ahead (KY3)

After highs near 86° Monday, we’ll be back into the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through next weekend. It seems appropriate since we’ll officially kick off the summer season on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.