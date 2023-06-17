FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before t-storms late tonight & early Sunday

Good Saturday morning, everyone. Like Ron said the other night, some areas south of Springfield that saw quite a bit of rain the other day have started the day out with some areas of dense fog. That will burn away before we hit 10 o’clock this morning. While much of the day will be dry, our focus is shifting west toward our next cold front at the surface and an upper-level low coming out of the Rockies. Both of these features are set to bring some strong to possibly severe t-storms into parts of the Ozarks later tonight.

Additional scattered t-storms at times on Father's Day (KY3)

Upper-level wave in the Rockies ready to send storms our way (KY3)

As far as today goes, any morning fog should be gone by 10 o’clock this morning. Then, mostly sunny skies could turn partly sunny by this afternoon. Even with that being the case, we’ll stay dry for the day.

Dry with partly sunny skies later this afternoon (KY3)

With dry time and more sunshine today, we’ll trend warmer compared to yesterday. After temperatures push into the lower 80s by the noon hour, we’ll go into the upper 80s across the Ozarks for this afternoon.

Much warmer for your Saturday afternoon (KY3)

After a dry evening, the focus will shift to a complex of thunderstorms that will develop in Kansas and Oklahoma this evening. While the biggest threat for severe weather will stay in Oklahoma and work into mainly central Arkansas, we have a level 1 to 2 risk for severe weather clipping mainly the southwestern Ozarks for the overnight hours. As the storms come in, they could pose a threat for high winds between 60 and 65 mph and a large hail threat.

A level 1 to 2 risk for severe weather late tonight & early Sunday (KY3)

Watching a wind & hail threat with overnight storm chances (KY3)

We’ll see that complex of storms work into the southwestern Ozarks between midnight and 3 AM as we work into early Sunday morning. As they continue eastward, the storms will weaken as our severe threat starts dropping off. Even with the severe threat dropping off by 4 or 5 AM, we’ll still have some storms to contend with to get your Sunday morning started under mostly cloudy skies.

Storms enter the southwestern Ozarks after midnight (KY3)

Storms weakening by sunrise Sunday (KY3)

With the upper-level low passing overhead for Father’s Day, we’ll hold on to mostly cloudy skies and some additional scattered showers and thunderstorms at times during the day. Additional rain and thunderstorm chances at times on your Father’s Day should stay well below severe levels.

Additional scattered t-storms at times on Father's Day (KY3)

With the rain chances overnight and for parts of Father’s Day, we could still capitalize on additional rain amounts between half an inch and 1.5″ before the rain clears out Sunday evening.

Additional rainfall on the way before Sunday night (KY3)

With the clouds in place and some additional scattered rain chances on Sunday, it will be briefly cooler for Sunday. After morning lows in the middle 60s, we’ll push highs only to about 80° for Sunday afternoon.

Warm with some rain chances Father's Day (KY3)

Looking at next week, our weather will mainly be driven by a building upper-level high centered across the southern United States. While that will mainly keep us dry for much of next week, an upper-level low could try to sneak in from the southeast to bring in a few isolated t-storms again by next Friday.

Upper-level setup trending hotter and mainly dry next week (KY3)

Overall, this setup means highs back into the middle 80s on Monday before we push the number into the upper 80s to near 90° through the rest of next week. Morning lows will be quite mild as well with the number staying in the middle to upper 60s for much of next week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.