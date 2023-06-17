Former high school coach sentenced in Iron County for sex crimes involving students; faces similar charges in Hickory County

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A former high school coach in Iron County has been sentenced to several sex crimes charges for incidents involving students at an Iron County school.

Charles Dryer was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Friday for 13 charges. One of the charges was second-degree statutory rape and the 12 other charges of sexual contact with a student.

Investigators say the incidents date back to the 2007-2008 school year at Viburnum High School. According to a probable cause statement, in 2021, a former student said during the 2007-2008 school year, she was 16 years old, and Dryer was a coach and a teacher. Court documents say he was 29 years old.

The girl told investigators after a basketball game in January 2008, she and Dryer drove around Viburnum in his truck for a bit. He then forced himself on top of her and raped her.

The girl told investigators there were nine other sexual incidents between her and Dryer. Some in his car and some on a couch near Dryer’s office in the boys’ locker room.

According to court documents, authorities interviewed another girl who said in the 2007-2008 school year, she was 18 years old. The girl described a couple of instances with Dryer.

In March 2008, the girl returned to school after burying her father. Dryer asked her to his office and said if she performed sexual favors, he would give her a passing grade; the girl was failing his class.

Viburnum Police Chief Hershel Shipman shared a statement after Dryer was sentenced Friday.

Dryer is also facing charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and sexual contact with a student in Hickory County.

These new charges date back between 2009 and 2011 when Dryer was a basketball coach in Hermitage. The girl was a student in the Hermitage School District.

Court documents say the teen told investigators that Dryer called her one evening to go on a drive, and that’s when she says the sexual contact happened. Dryer was suspended from duty in 2011 due to “an investigation by the school district into his activities with female students and subsequently terminated.”

He also served as a Weaubleau High School basketball coach from 2016 until April 2021.

While Dryer was under investigation in Iron County, Weaubleau’s School Board President Zane Durnell, says Dryer was placed on leave and later resigned. Durnell says there was no evidence a crime was committed in the Weableau School District.

Dyrer is scheduled to appear in court again for a hearing on July 11.

