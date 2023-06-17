KBI: More than 80 letters with suspicious powder mailed to Kansas lawmakers

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
She shared a picture of the envelope she'd received, which contained white powder.(Provided to KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The total amount of letters received by Kansas lawmakers with suspicious powder has surpassed 80, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, authorities have confirmed that Kansas legislators are receiving “suspicious letters” and “possibly packages” at their homes with a suspicious powder inside.

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She said that she’d heard from a house representative that more than 50 envelopes had been received. The KBI confirmed that number, as well.

The information comes from the director of Legislative Administrative Services.

In the letter that was sent to legislators, the director of LAS said: “I know some of you may have already received correspondence from leadership regarding this issue, but I wanted to make sure everyone receives the information. Please be diligent and cautious when receiving mail from unknown individuals. As more information becomes available, I will keep you informed.”

