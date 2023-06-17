Missouri man convicted for traveling to Osage County to engage with a minor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has been convicted by a federal jury after he traveled to Osage County, Kan., to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said a federal jury convicted Steven E. Spradley, 58, of Kansas City, Mo., on one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, after he was arrested in an undercover operation.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas indicated Spradley traveled from Jackson County, Mo., to Osage County, Kan. in July 2021 to have sex with whom he believed to be a 17-year-old girl he met online. Spradley was actually communicating with an investigator with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office posing as a minor. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas noted Spradley will face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher shared a comment about the case.

“While child predators have long been a threat, the internet has greatly extended their reach to seek out victims,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “As these criminals scour for opportunities to prey on our young people, I applaud law enforcement officers for their proactive approach to catching these criminals and hopefully put them behind bars before a child falls victim.”

FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub shared a comment about their commitment to protecting minors.

“This conviction holds Mr. Spradley accountable for his shameful and predatory actions,” said Dayoub. “It underscores our continued commitment to have our children grow up without fear of exploitation and the importance of our state and local law enforcement partnerships in stopping those who attempt to harm the most vulnerable in our community.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas noted the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara Walton and Stephen Hunting are prosecuting the case.

