Ozarks Food Harvest working to ensure kids are adequately fed this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer can be a hard time for families fighting hunger since kids are out of school and can’t get easy access to breakfast and lunch every day.

That’s why Ozarks Food Harvest is hosting its summer harvest campaign to try and raise money to fight child hunger in the Ozarks.

“Right now we’re trying to raise funds so we can provide meals so that way we can fill that gap. That way they can go back to school in the fall, happy, healthy and ready to learn,” said Jordan Browning, Public Information Officer for Ozarks Food Harvest.

In the Ozarks, one in five children will face hunger, especially over the summer months. Ozarks Food Harvest is trying to bridge that gap.

“Of the children that we’re serving in our service area, roughly two out of three kids are on the free and reduced lunch program. So that’s a very large amount of children that are struggling with hunger during the summer months. So that’s why this is so important to us to make sure that we have a dedicated campaign towards feeding children,” said Browning.

Browning says this program is extremely important, especially during the summer, since those kids can’t be on their free and reduced lunch program. That’s why they’re relying on the public to help out and contribute to feeding kids this summer.

“We’re doing a bunch of events, we have our splash and sizzle event. We have Tremendicon. We also have Taste of SoMO,” said Browning. “we’re getting a portion of the proceeds from these events to help go towards child hunger. One of the best ways people can help though is just through coming in volunteering. We soared about 100,000 pounds of food per week. So we’re always in need of volunteers. And one of the best ways you can do is through a fund donation because we can take just $1 and turn that into $4 worth of meals.”

If you’re interested in attending an event to help Ozarks Food Harvest, you can see the full list here. A few of those events include:

Splash and Sizzle - Until September 4th, participants get free admission to Springfield-Greene County Park Board Pools by bringing one canned food donation per person.

Taste of SoMo - Takes place June 24th. Participants can sample different southwest Missouri restaurants and Ozarks Food Harvest gets a portion of proceeds.

Tremendicon - July 7-9, participants can attend a three-day convention at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center with a portion of proceeds going to Ozarks Food Harvest.

If you or someone you know needs help with food this summer, visit Ozarks Food Harvest page here for help.

