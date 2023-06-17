Ozarks veteran turns 100 years old and is celebrating with a full weekend of festivities

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you’re about to turn 100 years old, you celebrate your birthday all weekend long.

Veteran Harlin Sell kicked off his birthday festivities Friday night when he threw the first pitch at the Springfield Cardinals game to celebrate his upcoming 100th birthday.

Well, the party continued Saturday at the Sunset Church of Christ. Sell was in the Air Force and fought in World War II.

He also owns a beef farm where he spent decades tending to cattle. We asked him to draw from his years of experience to give us some life advice.

”Don’t believe all this stuff about being a vegetarian. I’ve eaten homegrown home-fed beef for 90 years. And homegrown vegetables,” said Sell.

Sell’s official 100th birthday is on the 21st.

Happy Birthday, Harlin, from everyone here at KY3!

