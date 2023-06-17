Two Kansas teenagers seriously injured in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two teenagers from Kansas were taken to the hospital after a jet ski collision Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the two teens were riding jet skis around 6:20 p.m. near the 7-mile mark of the Big Niangua.

The crash happened when a jet ski driven by a 15-year-old boy from Derby, Kansas, crashed into another jet ski driven by a 16-year-old boy from Rose Hill, Kansas.

The collision launched both teenagers into the water. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

