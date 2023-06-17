University of Missouri investigating after Russian hacking group claims cyberattack on system

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The University of Missouri is investigating a possible cyberattack that may have breached their software and information.

University spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed that the university is looking into the possibility of a breach.

This comes after a Russian hacking group called “CL0P” claims they have successfully attacked the university system.

Basi said the university is not just focusing on the Columbia campus but investigating the entire university system for possible attacks.

Earlier in June, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an advisory after CL0P exploited a weakness in the Progress Software’s managed file transfer solution known as MOVEit Transfer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Box truck crash causes traffic backup on I-44 near Kansas Expressway after driver falls asleep...
Driver falls asleep, leading to box truck crash on I-44 in Springfield Friday morning
Dry & warm today before overnight storms head in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before t-storms late tonight & early Sunday
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
The Beatles visited the Ozarks in 1964.
Ozarks Life Vault: The time The Beatles visited the Ozarks

Latest News

Ozarks Food Harvest
Ozarks Food Harvest working to ensure kids are adequately fed this summer
Ozarks Food Harvest working to ensure kids are adequately fed this summer
Dry & warm today before overnight storms head in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before t-storms late tonight & early Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & warm today before strong to severe t-storms late tonight