University of Missouri investigating after Russian hacking group claims cyberattack on system

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The University of Missouri is investigating a possible cyberattack that may have breached their software and information.

University spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed that the university is looking into the possibility of a breach.

This comes after a Russian hacking group called “CL0P” claims they have successfully attacked the university system.

Basi said the university is not just focusing on the Columbia campus but investigating the entire university system for possible attacks.

Earlier in June, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an advisory after CL0P exploited a weakness in the Progress Software’s managed file transfer solution known as MOVEit Transfer.

