West Plains, Mo., city-wide boil order has been lifted

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City officials in West Plains say the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has lifted the city-wide boil order, and that all samples were clean.

Original story:

The city of West Plains issued a precautionary boil water order because of potential bacteria in the water.

The city’s utility director, Shayne Eades, said a controller malfunction caused particles to spike. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recommended the boil order for the city.

“We always want to do preventative maintenance to keep the water as clean and clear and safe as possible. that’s what we were trying to do. Unfortunately, when you’re doing upgrades like this or preventative maintenance like this, you have the potential of problems,” says West Plains Chief Operator Dilin Smith.

Restaurants like McDonald’s are having to adjust their beverage options because of the boil order.

“Due to the boil order of West Plains, we are only able to serve shakes, bottled water, white and chocolate milk, and apple juice. Sorry for any inconvenience,” a statement on the door to McDonald’s said.

One West Plains family said they would’ve liked to have had more notice from the city about the boil order.

“If it was planned, let us know ahead of time. And if it’s not planned, I don’t know how they’re gonna notify us. But we need notification pretty fast,” said David Daffron.

The following steps need to be taken:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes before use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation, and brushing teeth.

2. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Note: Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking (approximately 110 degrees).

The city will lift the order when tests for two straight days return bacteria-free samples, they expect that to be Sunday.

